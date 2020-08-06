Navy esports resumes streaming on Twitch

The U.S. Navy esports team, Goats & Glory, will resume streaming on Twitch Friday, July 31. The channel temporarily paused streaming last week to review internal policies and procedures, as well as platform-specific policies, to ensure guidelines for participating in the space are clear.
The purpose of the Navy’s esports team is designed for outreach and awareness, and our team members are Navy Sailors from across the nation who enjoy the camaraderie of esports and enjoy sharing their stories and experiences with people who may rarely have the opportunity to meet someone in the Navy. These Sailors represent different Navy career fields and backgrounds that offer opportunities for interesting and meaningful conversations with their followers.
Outreach and awareness efforts like Navy esports help make Sailors more relatable and dispel common misconceptions about Navy life. Esports provides a platform for people to engage with Sailors and learn more about their experiences and the opportunities the Navy provides, while sharing a mutual passion for gaming. Ultimately, we want people to understand that Sailors are just like everyone else – they have hobbies, interests, and families. Being in the Navy doesn’t preclude those things.
The Navy does not actively recruit on Twitch or through such streaming platforms, and the esports team members are there to answer questions about their experiences in the Navy. If a user specifically asks an esports team member about joining the Navy, that team member will move that conversation to a private message to first find out if the interested user is 17 or older, and if that user is 17 or older then the team member will thank them for their interest and refer them to Navy.com where they can talk to a recruiter.
The Navy wants to be an authentic part of the esports community, whether it is streaming on Twitch, attending conventions and events, or participating in tournaments. Our esports team is modeled more along the lines of other Navy demonstration teams, such as the Blue Angels or Leapfrogs, in that the purpose is to engage with people from all walks of life. If someone wants to ask a question or learn more about the Navy, we can provide those answers in a forum that is authentic and comfortable.
We invite people to come check us out at America’s Navy channel on Twitch.
More about America’s Navy
With more than 330,000 active duty sailors, 290 deployable ships, more than 3,700 aircraft and dozens of bases in the U.S. and across the globe, America's Navy is the largest, most powerful naval force in the world. The opportunities available in today's Navy are as boundless as the sea itself. To learn more about these opportunities visit us at Navy.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
For Questions regarding Navy esports, please contact Navy Recruiting Command public affairs officer Cmdr. Lara Bollinger at lara.bollinger1@navy.mil.
