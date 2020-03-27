Navy Consolidates COVID-19 Prevention Policies in NAVADMIN 080/20

Navy Reserve personnel will follow guidance promulgated by the Chief of Navy Reserves.

Authorized Departure

Navy civilians and their dependents as well as the dependents of Sailors (referred to as eligible family members or EFMs) who are stationed OCONUS and who would be at a higher risk if exposed to COVID-19, are authorized to return to the United States.

The safe haven for EFMs is CONUS and the safe haven for DoN civilian employees is Arlington, Virginia. Members should work with their commands and local travel office to arrange for transportation to their safe haven. Authorized departures are only permitted when appropriate transportation and reception procedures are in place.

In line with Joint Travel Regulations (JTR), chapter 6, dependents must designate their specific safe haven location in the United States upon, or prior to, entry to the United States. Once designated, the specific safe- haven cannot be changed.

Dependents of uniformed personnel will be processed for safe-haven allowances in line with the JTR, Chapter 6, paragraph 0602. Navy civilian employees and their eligible family members will be processed for allowances IAW with the JTR, Chapter 6, paragraph 0604.