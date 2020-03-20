Navy Cancels Spring 2020 Fitness Cycle, Delays Advancement Exams

The rescheduled dates result in no change to the advancement candidate’s final multiple score or eligibility requirements. Eligibility dates remain the same as listed in NAVADMIN 284/19, no new candidates will be added because of the delay.

The delay in testing also means there will also be a shift to the right of advancement results. E-4 through E-6 Total Force advancements as well as Selected Reserve and Full-Time Support E-7 Selection Board Eligibility are anticipated to be released in July 2020. Results will be heavily dependent on commands promptly processing and returning answer sheets.

Navy officials also cancelled the Spring PRT out of an abundance of caution to ensure COVID-19 does not spread further to Navy personnel.

“Ultimately, the intent of the Navy’s PFA and the associated physical readiness standards are to maintain a baseline level of physical fitness for Sailors,” said Paul Rosen, acting director of the 21st Century Sailor Office, which oversees physical readiness policy for the Navy.

“This is a unique situation that calls for a unique response. We know the coronavirus is highly contagious, and unnecessarily increasing the risk of infection due to the close physical proximity required to complete the PFA is not in the best interest of our Sailors or our overall mission readiness.”