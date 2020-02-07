Navy Awards New NMCI Services Management Contract

ARLINGTON, Va. (NNS) (NNS) -- On Feb. 5, 2020, the Navy awarded the Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract to Leidos, Inc.based in Reston, Va.

SMIT will provide secure end-to-end information technology (IT) services to more than 400,000 hardware devices used by more than 650,000 users at nearly 1,700 Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside of the Continental United States (OCONUS) sites worldwide via the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI), OCONUS Navy Enterprise Network (ONE-Net), Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN) and other legacy networks. The contract has a potential estimated value of $7.7 billion.

“This contract will enable the digital modernization of our enterprise networks, which are the foundation for the Department of Navy business,” said James F. Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition. “Our future enterprise networks will provide Sailors, Marines and our civilian workforce the tools they need to be more efficient at increasing Naval capabilities – and further empowering our Navy Marine Corps team to compete and win.”