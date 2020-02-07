Navy Awards First Performance-Based Logistics Contract to Supply H1, Other Helos

PHILADELPHIA (NNS) -- Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) recently awarded the first Performance Based Logistics contract in support of the H-1 helicopter platform.

The five-year, firm fixed-price contract, valued at just over $815 million, was awarded to Bell Textron Inc., based in Fort Worth, Texas. The PBL contract, based on Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15 (Commercial Item), provides supply support for the UH-1Y, also known as the Super Huey, and the AH-1Z Viper. It will cover 35 individual items including tail rotor blades, gearboxes, and yokes. This contract is dual sourced with Fleet Readiness Center-East slated to perform repairs.

According to Capt. Christopher Kovack, NAVSUP WSS director of contracts, this PBL will ensure Bell produces and delivers parts on a regular schedule for the duration of the contract assuring the fleet has the materials it needs to stay mission ready.

“We are always seeking new PBLs that enhance the effectiveness of our sustainment strategy and compress the supply chain to improve material availability and fleet readiness,” said Kovack. Properly structured and managed PBLs increase value and reduce costs. Kovack said this new H-1 PBL achieves both these goals and should generate delivery schedules that are even more reliable and timely than before.

