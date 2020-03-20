Navy Authorizes COs to Relax Some Grooming Standards if Necessary

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- The Navy has given commanding officers discretion to temporarily relax grooming standards for men’s and women’s hair length, but only if those COs believe the move is necessary to maintain proper social distancing guidelines and limit Sailor exposure to the coronavirus.

According to NAVADMIN 073/20, the policy only applies to hair length. It does not apply to existing rules regarding sideburns, hair styles and facial hair shaving requirements.

“Commanding officers may allow for additional hair length and bulk on the sides, top and back of the head, Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, the chief of naval personnel said in the message.

“At no time will relaxed grooming interfere with the proper wearing of Navy head gear, nor present an unprofessional appearance in uniform.”

Head gear, the message said, applies to the proper use of protective personal equipment such as helmets, masks and protective hoods.

“Good judgement of leaders at all levels of the chain of command is required to ensure all possible COVID-19 precautions are being taken and grooming standards maintain the desired image of the Navy and its Sailors,” Nowell said.

