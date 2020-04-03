Navy Aircraft Noise Monitoring at NAS Whidbey Island and NAS Lemoore

WASHINGTON (NNS) — The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2020 directed the Department of the Navy to provide a report to the congressional defense committees by March 20, 2020 on real-time sound monitoring at no fewer than two Navy installations on the west coast. Pursuant to this directive, the Navy will conduct real-time noise monitoring of aircraft-in-flight at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, WA and at NAS Lemoore.

The Navy will rely on American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/Acoustical Society of America guidance to undertake the monitoring effort. During monitoring periods, the Navy team will place at least 10 Sound Level Meters (SLM) at pre-determined locations “along and in the vicinity of flight paths” as directed by the NDAA. The Navy will also work with local elected officials and other Federal agencies when identifying SLM monitoring locations to ensure community concerns are addressed by the noise monitoring effort. There are no plans to conduct public meetings.