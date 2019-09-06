San Diego (NNS) -- Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) joined leaders in the test and evaluation (T&E) community at the Department of Navy (DON) T&E Executive Summit August 20-21 to examine current and future improvements to the T&E process to accelerate the development and delivery of warfighting technologies to the fleet.
Sponsored by Deputy for T&E Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research Development and Acquisition Rick Quade and hosted by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, the summit focused on the Navy's move to a digital environment with the theme of setting a common trajectory in T&E.
“We live in a cyber-driven world. It is our goal to lean forward and embrace this digital transformation so that we are in the best position to adapt, innovate and compete in today’s rapidly changing environment,” said Brian Marsh, NAVWAR deputy chief engineer. “The DON T&E Executive Summit allowed us to focus on digital transformation initiatives to quickly deliver innovative software and hardware with greater agility to the fleet.”
At the event, NAVWAR worked alongside science and technology representatives from across the Navy and Marine Corps to address critical challenges facing warfighters today and possible solutions using round table discussions, presentations, technology demonstrations and facility tours.
Defense participants included:
- NAVWAR
- NIWC Pacific
- Office of the Chief of Naval Operations for Innovation, Technology Requirements, and Test and Evaluation (OPNAV N94)
- Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)
- Commander, Operational Test and Evaluation Force (COTF)
- Marine Corps Operational Test and Evaluation Activity (MCOTEA)
- Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)
- Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF)
- Commander, US Pacific Fleet (CPF)
- Marine Forces Command (MARFORCOM)
- United States Fleet Forces Command (USFFC)
- I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF)
During the summit, Quade hosted a roundtable inviting fleet operators to communicate directly with technology developers about their needs and expectations in the area of test and evaluation.
NAVWAR presented a number of topics including the model-based systems engineering (MBSE) initiative.
MBSE moves away from document-based systems engineering. This digital approach provides the framework and guidance for developing consistent, repeatable and interoperable models for engineering across NAVWAR enterprise. All NAVWAR organizations are in the process of implementing MBSE to reduce the time, cost and risk to develop, deliver and sustain systems. MBSE achieves Navy cybersecurity, interoperability, resiliency, and flexibility goals, and maintains data integrity.
NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific also demonstrated a number of technologies, including the collaborative software armory (CSA).
CSA is a cloud-enabled digital environment using industry-standard development, security and operation principles that facilitates the rapid delivery of software applications to the fleet.
“High performance organizations have one thing in common and that thing is speed,” said Rick Jack, NIWC Pacific senior scientific technology manager. “They test faster, fail faster and succeed faster. The collaborative software armory takes advantage of cloud and automation technology to make it possible for us to get software capabilities to the warfighter quickly while ensuring functionality and security.”
The summit concluded with a tour of NIWC Pacific’s facilities where participants experienced firsthand how NAVWAR outpaces our adversaries in the development and delivery of innovative technologies to ensure that the Navy can both compete and win today and in the coming decades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.