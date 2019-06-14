SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego presented three students with Honor, Courage and Commitment awards during an eighth-grade promotion ceremony at the San Diego Zoo June 11.
Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Anderson, the ceremony's guest speaker, presented the accolades following his personal message to the Roosevelt International Baccalaureate Middle School class of 2019. The Honor, Courage and Commitment awards were presented at the recommendations of school staff to students Imani Ojutomori, Zachary Hill and Alison Brown, respectively. Each of the three students, teachers said, truly embodied the core values for which they were awarded.
“Grads, I call you the future because the future is yours,” said Anderson. “You can create your own story. Your future is whatever you want it to be.”
Roosevelt is a designated command Partner in Education, in line with the Navy’s outreach and accession goals. Since its inception, the partnership between NAVSUP FLC San Diego and Roosevelt has yielded exceptional results. The command collaborates regularly with the school year-round on a variety of projects and initiatives centered on academic performance, diversity, facility beautification and mentoring.
“It is an absolute privilege to be able to call such a wonderfully talented and diverse group of students and administrators our partners in education,” said Anderson. “The opportunities we have had to interact with you all is really something that we cherish as a command.”
The crowd of hundreds of eighth graders – along with their families, friends, teachers and administrators – listened intently as Anderson offered congratulatory remarks and personal advice for the jovial soon-to-be freshmen. He emphasized the value in setting goals, working hard and having meaningful conversations during his address, in addition to offering motivating bits of advice.
“The relationship between hard work and success is absolute. You have to have one before you can have the other,” said Anderson. “Your graduation from Roosevelt proves your ability to work hard, even when it is inconvenient, to achieve your goals and be successful.”
The presentation of the honors realized the chain of command's desire to recognize students who personify the traits, character and ideals consistent with Navy core values. NAVSUP FLC San Diego has presented the awards to deserving students at Roosevelt’s graduation ceremonies since 2011.
“You are all capable of achieving anything and everything you want at this point in your lives,” said Anderson. “This is your shot. Take it. And don’t forget to enjoy your journey along the way.”
NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.
