BREMERTON, Wash. (NNS) -- Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Puget Sound recognized a team of Sailors and civilians who conducted a critical time sensitive inventory at Naval Base Kitsap during a brief ceremony at NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Headquarters Aug. 29.
The team of nine Sailors and four civilian specialists recently stepped in to assist a nearby Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) warehouse crew to complete a 100% wall-to-wall inventory of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) assets in support of DOD’s Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) program.
Because the warehouse provided mission-critical logistics support for Trident ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) and Seawolf fast attack submarines (SSN) operating in the region, the warehouse could not simply close its doors to focus on the project. To meet the critical deadline without interrupting normal operations, the warehouse’s small crew would need assistance.
“Fleet mission readiness is primary. You can’t just shut down the warehouse to do a wall-to-wall inventory,” said Richard Riedinger, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Regional Inventory Accuracy Officer. “They [DLA warehouse staff] run a tight ship, but project of such magnitude is a lot for two people while conducting normal daily operations, so they asked for assistance,” he said.
Along with DLA personnel brought in from other commands to assist with the inventory, a civilian-military team of logistics specialists from NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound joined the effort. According to Riedinger, the inventory team inventoried over 40,000 line items in 39,000 locations, valued at over $161 million. Working in three shifts, team members counted the warehouse stock and entered each item into the Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) database. Working around the clock, the team completed the wall-to-wall inventory well before the Sept. 30 deadline.
“With Sailors and civilians helping out with inventory and verification 24 hours a day, the project was done almost 5 weeks ahead of schedule,” said Riedinger.
In addition to ensuring the accurate and timely completion of the project, the inventory team provided an added financial benefit.
“The inventory team provided outstanding and professional assistance with the 100% wall-to-wall inventory of Navy Working Capital Fund assets supporting the Financial Improvement Audit Readiness (FIAR) program. They finished five weeks early and their efforts resulted in a cost avoidance of over $900,000 in labor costs,” said John Hornbrook, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Executive Director.
Personnel managing the project praised the ability of Sailors and civilians from different commands and organizational cultures to come together and work as a team to complete such a complicated and meticulous task. DOD agencies working together in the interests of maintaining operational readiness and financial accountability is part of doing business in the Navy and being successful in today’s constantly evolving logistics support landscape.
“We had the chance to assist DLA with an inventory of the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) assets that they manage. We take advantage of any opportunity to support the fleet with its readiness needs,” said NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Commanding Officer Capt. Bernie Knox.
NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.
NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound provides operational logistics, business and support services to Navy, Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command and other Joint and Allied Forces. Products and services include contracting, fuels, global logistics, hazardous material management, household goods, integrated logistics support, material management, postal, regional transportation and warehousing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.