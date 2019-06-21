NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Supports USS Missouri Stamp Dedication Ceremony

PEARL HARBOR (NNS) -- Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor Regional Mail Center personnel supported the USS Missouri Commemorative Forever Stamp Dedication Ceremony June 11.
Logistics Specialist 1st Class Maria Garcia and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Holland Brown welcomed and ushered guests as they arrived for the ceremony aboard the World War II battleship USS Missouri (BB 43).
“It is such an honor to be a part of a ceremony that unites two significant pieces of history: the USS Missouri and the time-honored United States Postal Service,” said Brown. “It is necessary to commemorate this moment to keep our history and postal traditions alive and I am so happy to be able to represent my shipmates, my command and my country by doing so.”
The stamp’s release coincided with the 75th anniversary of the ship’s commissioning on June 11, 1944.
The stamp art depicts Missouri from a low vantage point almost at sea level, cutting through the water at a moderate speed commensurate with entering or leaving port. Large and imposing in the frame, Missouri is shown in the disruptive camouflage she wore from her commissioning until a refit in early 1945. Clouds loom in the background, tinged with gold and rose from the sun’s rays.
The stamp is a tribute to the last American battleship that played such a historic role in World War II and served as the site for Japan’s official surrender on September 2, 1945. During decades of service, the Missouri earned numerous combat awards and citations, which also included deployments during the Korean War and Operation Desert Storm. Decommissioned in 1992, the ship now rests as a memorial and museum at the Battleship USS Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor.
NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.