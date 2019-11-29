NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Provides Fueling Support to USS America

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (NNS) -- Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducted a port visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, while on its way to do a homeport shift from San Diego, California, to Sasebo, Japan, Nov. 19.
During the port visit, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor personnel operated the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to provide 300,000 gallons of F76 diesel fuel and 350,000 gallons of JP5 jet fuel to the amphibious assault ship.
America docked in Pearl Harbor’s Hotel Pier, a 1,332-foot long reinforced concrete deep-water berth. The pier is designed to issue JP5, F76, and JP8 fuel supplied through 31 fuel risers connected to carbon steel pipelines linked to Red Hill and the Defense Fuel Supply Point’s (DFSP) upper tank farm.
The Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is unique in that its gravity-fed distribution system delivers fuel three times faster than comparable facilities, it is also two times faster than refueling from a barge or truck. The faster the fueling evolution progresses, the less likely a mishap will occur.
The efficiency of Hotel Pier’s design by encompassing a plethora of risers connected to several pipelines gave flexibility to the ship’s mooring plan, allowing the crew to not worry about positioning itself in a specific location in order for the ship’s fuel risers to be closer to the pier’s risers.
Once mooring was complete, the NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor fuels operators worked seamlessly with the America’s Chief Engineer (CHENG), Main Prolusion Assistant (MPA), and engineering department, ensuring procedural compliance was met on both ends. Adhering to procedural compliance includes during fueling operations includes; ensuring fuel lab samples have met quality standards; the ship’s fuel manifold system is aligned; leadership has walked the ship’s manifold visually ensuring the correct valves are open; and communications between pier side operators and the ship’s watch standers are clear. Simultaneously, pier side operators were busy bolting together over 300-feet of hose and coordinating crane operations to connect the hose-line to the ship.
Once ready to take on fuel, the pier operators slowly opened the valve connecting the pipeline to the hoses, testing the system to 20 pounds per-square-inch (psi). Slowly opening the riser at a low psi allows both parties to test that flow of fuel is consistent within the hose connection in a controlled environment. The ship should read a psi that is slightly lower than the pier (the slight reduction stems from the flow working against gravity as it makes its way up the line). Both sides quickly confirmed their psi readings were close and the fuel operators received the go ahead to increase psi to 80 and then to 100.
Late into the day fuel operators worked in both exhausting heating and a surprise rain storm, all while America synchronously took on parts and food.
The America will be joining the Forward Deployed Naval Force – Japan ships USS Green Bay (LPD-20), USS Ashland (LSD-48), and USS Germantown (LSD-42). America’s homeport shift to the Western Pacific provides the Navy and Marine Corps expanded F-35B Joint Strike Fighter capabilities that future Marine Air-Ground Task Force, the future MEU, will be designed around.
NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s fuel department is the DOD’s largest fuel terminal, storing and issuing petroleum products in support of fuel requirements across Hawaii as well as the Indo-Pacific Region. As the Navy’s mission around the globe evolves, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s specialized fuel technicians play a critical role in ensuring operational agility and around-the-clock support.
NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.
