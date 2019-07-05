NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Holds Change of Command

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (NNS) -- A time-honored change of command ceremony was held by Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor on historic Kilo Pier onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam June 26.
More than 250 guests and dignitaries celebrated the two-year tour of outgoing Commanding Officer Capt. Eric A. Morgan, and welcomed onboard incoming Commanding Officer Capt. Trent C. Kalp.
The ceremony was rich in naval heritage, with the sound of the ship's bell being struck to honor high-ranking dignitaries, and the ceremonial call of the boatswain's pipe representing the rendering of honors as the official party arrived.
Rear Adm. Michelle C. Skubic commander, NAVSUP, served as the presiding officer.
“Like all across our world-wide NAVSUP Enterprise, your focus remains on the Fleet, on the Sailors who keep the Navy afloat and all warfighters in harm’s way,” said Skubic. "Here in Pearl Harbor, as Capt. Morgan passes the torch to Capt. Kalp, you will continue to provide superb logistics support for all forces in your area of responsibility.”
Morgan approached the podium, delivered remarks that tied into his philosophy of People First, Mission Always, Looking Forward, while highlighting and recognizing the team’s accomplishments from 2017-2019.
“We have done much to support the warfighters, advance the mission of the Navy, and better prepare ourselves to fight and win a major theater conflict. But we are always only part way there… In the hands of Capt. Kalp, I know you will continue on that path.
"I know he has the vision, fortitude, and demeanor to fit perfectly into the ‘Ohana, and to continue our drive to best support the Fleet in the full spectrum from peacetime to major theater conflict,” said Morgan.
Morgan ended his remarks by thanking the team and reading his orders. Then faced Kalp and said, "I am ready to be relieved." Kalp replied, "I relieve you." In return, Morgan said, "I stand relieved!"
With the exchange of salutes and handshakes, Kalp reported for duty as commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor.
After assuming command, Kalp thanked Skubic and Morgan and discussed his commitment to the NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor mission and its personnel during his remarks.
"I acknowledge and accept the responsibility to serve you. To work hard to ensure the mission and expectations are clear. To provide you with training and tools you need to succeed.
"We are privileged to live and work in what many consider to be paradise.
"However, we should not lose sight of the strategic importance of our area of responsibility and mission we have been assigned.
"The backdrop of today's ceremony serves as a reminder that we should always respect our Navy's past...and be ready.
"I challenge you to keep a weather eye on the horizon... anticipate tomorrow's challenges...ask, 'what if?'…and exercise the creativity and courage to position this command to meet the logistics needs of the Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, Coast Guardsman, Civilians and our Allies who we are privileged to serve with our famous ‘Aloha Spirit’,” said Kalp.
NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.
