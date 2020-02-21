NAVFAC Southwest Hosts Second Annual Bakersfield Rapid Hire Event

SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest will return to Bakersfield looking to fill over 75 positions, at Naval Air Station Lemoore and in the San Diego area, with a Rapid Hire Event on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bakersfield’s America’s Job Center located at 1129 Olive Dr. Suite H, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
This is the second time the command has held a Rapid Hire Event in Bakersfield under new regulations that allow for on-site interviews and on-the-spot contingent job offers to highly qualified candidates. NAVFAC Southwest is teaming up with the Bakersfield America’s Job Center for this event.
“This event helps save months over traditional federal hiring methods,” said Elise Magsarili, NAVFAC Southwest Human Resources director. “More than 20 positions were filled at last year’s event. Certain positions may qualify for recruitment or relocation bonuses. Federal resumes are vital to success, and staff from the job center will be available to help candidates with resumes on the day of the event.”
This event will target several skilled trades and professional/career fields. Targeted journeymen level skilled trades positions include electricians, water and wastewater treatment operators, plumbers, high voltage electricians and HVAC mechanics. Targeted professional and career positions include mid-career level facilities engineers, engineering technicians, architects and community planners.
“Advance submission of tailored resumes is strongly encouraged as time may limit our ability to interview qualified walk-up candidates,” said Lynn Pence, NAVFAC Southwest marketing coordinator. "It’s our hope that attendees will walk away feeling one step closer on their path to the career they want.”
NAVFAC Southwest is comprised of over 2,800 civilian employees and 500 Sailors and officers who provide Navy and Marine Corps bases in the region with environmental, public works, and infrastructure support by planning, building, and maintaining sustainable facilities and energy/utility services.
Federal service careers feature competitive salaries, over 200 health care plans, paid time off (sick, vacation, federal holidays, and paid parental time off starting Oct 1), professional development, federal retirement plans, gym access, telework and flexible schedules (position dependent), and much more.