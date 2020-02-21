NAVFAC Southwest Hosts Second Annual Bakersfield Rapid Hire Event

SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest will return to Bakersfield looking to fill over 75 positions, at Naval Air Station Lemoore and in the San Diego area, with a Rapid Hire Event on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bakersfield’s America’s Job Center located at 1129 Olive Dr. Suite H, Bakersfield, CA 93308.

This is the second time the command has held a Rapid Hire Event in Bakersfield under new regulations that allow for on-site interviews and on-the-spot contingent job offers to highly qualified candidates. NAVFAC Southwest is teaming up with the Bakersfield America’s Job Center for this event.

“This event helps save months over traditional federal hiring methods,” said Elise Magsarili, NAVFAC Southwest Human Resources director. “More than 20 positions were filled at last year’s event. Certain positions may qualify for recruitment or relocation bonuses. Federal resumes are vital to success, and staff from the job center will be available to help candidates with resumes on the day of the event.”

