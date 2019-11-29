SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest announced, Nov. 14, the selection of its 2020 Military and Civilian Engineer and Designer of the Year in San Diego.
The Military and Civilian Engineer and Designer of the Year awards recognize engineers, architects, interior designers and landscape architects who demonstrated excellence in their field with emphasis on professional activities, awards, civic and humanitarian activities, and technical achievements.
"The Command is blessed to have so many talented engineers and designers,” said John Coon, NAVFAC Southwest chief engineer. “CDR Dan Stokes, Bob Frankel, and Jack Carter epitomize the technical competency NAVFAC brings to the warfighter."
CDR Daniel Stokes, Desert Project Management Division (PMD) assistant operations officer (AOPS), is the 2020 Military Engineer of the Year. As the AOPS, Stokes was responsible for cradle-to-grave support for $1.5 billion worth of construction projects for customers across six Navy installations, three Air Force bases, and several remote locations across the southwest. Stokes also played a pivotal role in the Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake earthquake recovery efforts, spearheading a team of engineers and planners in the rapid assessment of earthquake-damaged facilities.
"I am humbled and thankful to be recognized with this honor,” said Stokes. “I see this as a reflection of the hard work and dedication of my team and everyone in this command I have worked with to execute projects and support the warfighter. I am truly blessed to be surrounded by such an outstanding group of dedicated professionals. Thank you all!"
Robert (Bob) Frankel, Capital Improvements (CI) Core Supervisory civil engineer, is the 2020 Civilian Engineer of the Year. Frankel was the project lead for the Barry M. Goldwater Range Perimeter Barrier System project in Arizona, coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, the Marine Corps and environmental agencies. Frankel also led the first NAVFAC voluntary Disaster Assessment Team (DAT) to NAWS China Lake, setting the stage in strategizing how DAT teams would expeditiously assess over 1,500 facilities across the million-acre base.
“I am honored and humbled by this award,” said Frankel. “I have always believed that without a great team, great achievements do not happen. This achievement is no exception.”
Jack Carter, Capital Improvements Core senior architect, is the 2020 Civilian Designer of the Year. Carter was the design manager for the Joint Strike Fighter project at Lemoore providing excellence in design. Carter also worked as a program manager for several projects on the new Navy Special Warfare Command $1 billion Coastal Campus at Naval Base Coronado.
“I thank everyone that made this happen, and I thank all of my colleagues and team mates, as I could not have achieved this without their support, backup, and efforts,” said Carter. “I am truly blessed to be a part of an organization and group of people such as this.”
