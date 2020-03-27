NAVFAC Southeast Awards Contract for Dry Dock Recapitalization Project at NSB Kings Bay

The work to be performed includes concrete and steel repairs, overhaul and repair of the steel caisson and upgrades to power distribution, chilled water and fire detection and alarm systems. The entire superstructure will be re-coated, along with replacement of the roof, wall panels, and other plumbing and piping. The control system, electronic components and the auxiliary seawater system will also be upgraded.

All existing training and maintenance facilities will be retrofitted and some new facilities will be constructed to support the next generation of submarines.

“The window of opportunity to perform the majority of the work is limited,” said Baker. “The sheer magnitude of the work to be accomplished combined with the limited time to accomplish everything is almost overwhelming.”

In order to meet this tight deadline, NAVFAC Southeast has established a Construction Management Office (CMO) on site at NSB Kings Bay with dedicated resources capable of supporting 24 hour a day activities.

“We have been successful in pulling several dedicated teams together to prepare for this effort,” said Baker. “Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure the project would be ready for award and be of high quality.”