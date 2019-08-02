Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (NNS) -- Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $49 million firm-fixed price contract July 26 to Nan, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii, for work at the Communications/Crypto Facility at Naval Computer Telecommunications Area Master Station (NCTAMS) Pacific on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) Wahiawa Annex.
“This project will result in a substantive improvement in our ability to execute a range of Information Warfare missions at the Wahiawa Annex - from assuring command and control to Navy and Joint Commanders across the Pacific to Cyberspace Operations,” said Capt. Bryan Braswell, NCTAMS Pacific commanding officer. “Ultimately this investment in the Wahiawa infrastructure will improve our Information Warfare readiness in the Pacific.”
The work includes renovating three existing buildings – Buildings 261, 105 and 10 and consists of removing walls and equipment; modifying electrical mechanical, fire sprinklers, lighting, communication and security systems; renovating restroom facilities, power, uninterruptible power supply, heating, ventilation, air conditioning systems, ceiling and doors; and painting interior and exterior areas.
Work on this contract will be performed at JBPHH Wahiawa Annex, Hawaii with an expected completion date of April 2021.
The contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online and Federal Business Opportunities website with three proposals received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.