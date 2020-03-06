Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Midshipmen Select Ships

MILLINGTON, TN (NNS) -- More than 250 Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen and Seaman to Admiral-21 officer candidates from 93 colleges and universities around the country chose the first ships of their Navy careers Feb. 26-28.

Ship selection is one of the most significant events for these midshipmen and officer candidates as they take their first step toward joining the U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) community in the fleet.

“Ship selection is the start of a Midshipmen’s careers and it’s going to be the launching platform into the rest of their experience in the Navy,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Walter, the junior officer sea coordinator, Surface Warfare Officer Assignments. “This is the only opportunity in the Navy where you’re going to get to say ‘I want to go there’ and actually get it. It allows them to launch their careers and be excited about it at the same time.”