Naval Postgraduate School Continues Prep for Spring Classes Online

The keyword in this process is flexibility which, as Rondeau noted, affords faculty and students the ability to successfully meet the demands of a new normal. Rondeau also noted that NPS will be assessing the pros and cons of DL over an extended period of time, taking into account the professional analyses of learning that is resident in the university, content quality, learning quality and feedback from students, faculty and curriculum sponsors. She noted that this period is an opportunity to advance the university’s continuation exploration, understanding and application of learning techniques and to learn and apply best practices

“Faculty are free to decide how best to teach their courses online,” she said. “While we prefer you teach synchronously during your regularly scheduled class times, we understand that this may not be feasible for all faculty. Those who, because of child care or other issues, cannot hold online synchronous classes may record them at home for asynchronous delivery. Those teaching this way should make themselves available for regular online office hours with individual students or small groups.

“These are unprecedented times and I am very proud of how everyone is coming together to support each other professionally and personally,” she continued. “This is what makes the NPS community so special. Take care, be safe and we’ll get through this as a team!”