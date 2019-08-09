Naval Medical Center San Diego Conducts Citadel Rumble 2019

SAN DIEGO (July 31, 2019) Members of federal fire department transfer a mock patient via ladder during a mass casualty drill onboard Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). During realistic training scenarios, mass casualty drills provide NMCSDs medical staff and emergency management team members the opportunity to treat simulated minor, serious and fatal injuries. NMCSDs mission is to prepare to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. The vision of the hospital is to be the nation's premier military medical center, providing world-class care anytime, anywhere.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Harley K. Sarmiento

SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) teamed with Commander Navy Region Southwest (CNRSW) and emergency responders in the earthquake response and recovery exercise Citadel Rumble, July 30-31.

Citadel Rumble 2019 tested NMCSD’s abilities to respond to simulated scenarios teamed-up with CNRSW and CNRSW fire and emergency services. One scenario, a collapsed parking garage, allowed the team to respond in accordance to their current procedures and requirements.

“Today, the parking garage collapsing allowed us to activate emergency medical response system and activate our mass casualty protocols,” said Capt. Bradford L. Smith, NMCSD commanding officer. “It allows us to really practice what we do to make sure, in the event of a real catastrophe such as this, we’d be prepared and ready to take care of the casualties.”

NMCSD simulated multiple casualties throughout the hospital, including a partial collapse of one of the parking garages and evacuation procedures for staff and patients. CNRSW fire and emergency services also assisted NMCSD members in response to multiple rescues.

“We fight the way we train, and we train the way we fight. The only way we are going to be good at what we do is if we practice doing it,” said Smith.

“It (the exercise) also allows us to see where the systems are breaking down, where the processes and procedures aren’t right. We take these lessons learned and apply them to the next event. We do this with real events and simulated events,” said Smith.

Citadel Rumble is an annual training exercise designed to increase Navy preparedness in response to disasters that may occur in accordance to response plans that are in place.

“We learn each time, we get better at it each time, and that way we are sure we are ready to take care of whatever contingencies occur,” Smith said.

