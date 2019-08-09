Naval Medical Center San Diego Conducts Citadel Rumble 2019

SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) teamed with Commander Navy Region Southwest (CNRSW) and emergency responders in the earthquake response and recovery exercise Citadel Rumble, July 30-31.
Citadel Rumble 2019 tested NMCSD’s abilities to respond to simulated scenarios teamed-up with CNRSW and CNRSW fire and emergency services. One scenario, a collapsed parking garage, allowed the team to respond in accordance to their current procedures and requirements.
“Today, the parking garage collapsing allowed us to activate emergency medical response system and activate our mass casualty protocols,” said Capt. Bradford L. Smith, NMCSD commanding officer. “It allows us to really practice what we do to make sure, in the event of a real catastrophe such as this, we’d be prepared and ready to take care of the casualties.”
NMCSD simulated multiple casualties throughout the hospital, including a partial collapse of one of the parking garages and evacuation procedures for staff and patients. CNRSW fire and emergency services also assisted NMCSD members in response to multiple rescues.
“We fight the way we train, and we train the way we fight. The only way we are going to be good at what we do is if we practice doing it,” said Smith.
“It (the exercise) also allows us to see where the systems are breaking down, where the processes and procedures aren’t right. We take these lessons learned and apply them to the next event. We do this with real events and simulated events,” said Smith.
Citadel Rumble is an annual training exercise designed to increase Navy preparedness in response to disasters that may occur in accordance to response plans that are in place.
“We learn each time, we get better at it each time, and that way we are sure we are ready to take care of whatever contingencies occur,” Smith said.
NMCSDs mission is to prepare to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. The vision of the hospital is to be the nation's premier military medical center, providing world-class care anytime, anywhere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.