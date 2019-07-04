CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (NNS) -- More than 2,800 people in Onslow County have been certified on how to control bleeding during an emergency thanks in part to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) staff and Corpsmen teaching Stop the Bleed classes at various events.
An additional 91 individuals in the Lenoir County area were added to the list of people trained to help potentially save lives using tourniquet application and wound packing techniques, thanks to Stop the Bleed courses taught by Lenoir Community College (LCC) staff, NMCCL staff and Corpsmen and Onslow Memorial staff at LCC’s EMS Week 2019 event May 23, 2019.
Stop the Bleed is a national initiative of the American College of Surgeons and the Hartford Consensus that teaches, “proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use their hands, dressings, and tourniquets, according to the Stop the Bleed website.
The event hosted by LCC was held not only at the end of national EMS week, but also on National Stop the Bleed Day, adding importance to the courses being taught to the volunteer students.
“In today's society, you can never be over prepared. Because of this training event, there are over 90 individuals better prepared to stop active bleeding and save a life should they encounter an emergency,” said Jeremey Hill, Emergency Medical Sciences coordinator and instructor at LCC. “That alone makes the time and effort put into planning and offering this event well worth the investment.”
With more LCC students and staff now trained to use tourniquets and wound care materials, Hill explained that a Stop the Bleed Kit would be installed in the Bullock Building of LCC’s campus, with the hopes of kits being installed across the rest of campus in the future.
The event not only taught important life-saving skills, but also made vital connections between Lenoir County’s and Jones County’s emergency Services, Onslow Memorial Hospital and NMCCL.
“Training over 90 participants how to stop the bleed is an exciting day. However, the collaboration and networking that occurred amongst all of the represented agencies was priceless,” said Hill. “We were able to arrange for Dr. Erik Brink (NMCCL Trauma director) to meet with Lenoir and Jones County EMS directors, and our medical director, Dr. Cotten.”
LCC alumni, Derrick Getts and his wife, Heather Getts, attended one of the Stop the Bleed sessions held at the event.
“I am working toward getting my teaching license and I am already CPR certified,” said Heather. “I figured this would be a good first step in learning some first aid. Onslow County is encouraging teachers to have this training. I think it is great they are offering this.”
Prior military, Derrick was familiar with some of the skills being taught during the class, but was excited about the opportunity to brush up on his skills.
“I think this kind of training should be mandatory,” said Derrick. “We have shootings everywhere. This kind of training can help keep people be calm during an emergency because they are trained. If they are calm they can help people. It shouldn’t be left up to one person to save a life.”
Attendees of the event, like the Getts, were able to also explore the ambulances of LCC’s Emergency Medicine Department, NMCCL’s Inter-Facility Transport Team and Lenoir County EMS.
The ambulance tours allowed visitors to get an inside view of the vehicles that work together to provide critical care services during emergencies throughout Eastern Carolina.
“During the recent event at Lenoir Community College, it was great to pull in partners outside of Lenoir County from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune to help in this mission to train the public and responders, and I hope that it can continue to grow in the future to include others that play a part in the system of care,” said James Hood, deputy director of Lenoir County Department of Emergency Services.
