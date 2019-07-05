Naval Construction Group 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

GULFPORT, Miss. (NNS) -- Capt. Peter Maculan relieved Capt. Timothy DeWitt as the commodore of Naval Construction Group (NCG) 2 during a change of command ceremony at Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi, June 26.
The guest speaker, Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, Rear Adm. Brian Brakke presented DeWitt with the Legion of Merit as an end-of-tour award.
“Although preparing Seabees for major combat operations was a key task for this command,” said Brakke. “The efforts of Tim and his team also delivered a naval construction force that demonstrated an exceptional ability to respond to natural disasters across the globe.”
DeWitt assumed command of NCG-2 in August 2017. During his tenure he was responsible for leading more than forty-five hundred men and women at headquarters staff and nine active and reserve subordinate units. Throughout his tour, at any given time, an average of seven hundred personnel were deployed around the world as teams that provided construction project support, expeditionary and contingency construction, theater security cooperation, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
“In addition to developing a force comprised of ready, technically-skilled warriors,” said Brakke. “Tim inspired his team to pursue never-before-imagined levels of performance through the use of technology, innovation, and experimentation.”
DeWitt will transfer to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East in Yokosuka, Japan.
Maculan transferred from NAVFAC Atlantic, where he served as the Deputy Commander for Operations. He previously served as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command as commanding officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and as NCG-2’s chief staff officer.
“Pete, welcome back to the team,” said Brakke. “I’m confident in your abilities, and I have no doubt you’ll bring great ideas, leadership and enthusiasm. I expect nothing but continued excellence from this command in the coming years under your insightful leadership.”
The role of the NCG is to organize, man, train, maintain, and equip Naval Construction Regiments, Naval Mobile Construction Battalions, Construction Battalion Maintenance Units and Underwater Construction Teams in order to provide supported commanders with expeditionary engineering forces capable of general engineering and construction, and limited combat engineering across the full range of military operations.
