NAS LEMOORE — The Lemoore Naval Air Station released its drinking water assessment report Thursday. 

The 2018 assessment details local drinking water contaminants, such as lead, copper and E.coli bacteria. The report stressed that drinking water, including bottled water, is expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. 

The summary disclosed that a Level 2 Assessment had to be performed because E.coli bacteria was found, "indicating the need to look for potential problems in water treatment or distribution", the report said. 

Upon further testing, "No E.coli was detected when samples were taken from the water system."

