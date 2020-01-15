Morris Day to perform at Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is proud to present Morris Day on Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bingo Hall. Tickets are on sale now at tachipalace.com, or at the Hotel Gift Shop. Tachi Palace offers the premier entertainment experience in the area.
Best known as one of the founding members of Prince’s band, The Time, Day played an essential role in the development of the Twin City dance/club sound of the ‘80s. He was part of the group from 1981-1984 and had hits with “The Bird,” “Jerk Out,” and “Jungle Love.” During that time he was featured in Prince’s movie Purple Rain.
He launched a solo career in 1984 with his second album featuring the chart-topping R&B tune “Fishnet.” He returned to perform with the Time in 1988. The group subsequently disbanded but had a successful reunion and have been playing together again since 1995. They also were part of the tribute to Prince at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
In addition to his role in Purple Rain, Day appeared in a number of movies and TV shows such as Graffiti Bridge, Richard Pryor’s Moving, the Andrew Dice Clay film The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, Moesha and 227.
Tickets for Morris Day are $40, $60 and $80. Premiere Club Card members get $5 off per ticket when purchased at the Gift Shop. Doors open at 6 p.m. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information visit tachipalace.com.
