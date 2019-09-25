The Monster Jam Triple Threat series returns to the Save Mart Center for four shows on March 6 at 7 p.m, March 7 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and March 8 at 1 p.m.. Tickets are currently on Sale starting at $23. Pit Party Saturday will be held at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30. Cost is $15. Must have tickets to the
1 p.m. show to attend pit party. You can get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com or the Save Mart Center Box Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.