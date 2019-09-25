The Monster Jam Triple Threat series returns to the Save Mart Center for four shows on March 6 at 7 p.m, March 7 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and March 8 at 1 p.m.. Tickets are currently on Sale starting at $23. Pit Party Saturday will be held at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30. Cost is $15. Must have tickets to the

1 p.m. show to attend pit party. You can get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com or the Save Mart Center Box Office.

Load comments