Monster Jam Triple Threat series returns to the Save Mart Center

This. Is. MONSTER JAM! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Fresno for another high-octane weekend featuring the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement with the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series®, featuring six different competitions of speed, racing and freestyle stunts at Save Mart Center from March 6–8, 2020.
Featuring eight skilled Monster Jam athletes, Fresno fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each Triple Threat Series competitor tearing up the dirt in customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and of course, the iconic Monster Jam trucks; going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, 2 Wheel Skills Challenge™, Backflip stunts and several Racing competitions testing their agility, speed and versatility. From unbelievable action to unexpected thrills, this is full throttle family fun!
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series world-class athletes vying to become champions will be:
• Grave Digger® driven by Brandon Vinson (2018 Rookie of the Year)
• El Toro Loco® driven by Elvis Lainez
• Zombie™ driven by Bari Musawwir
• Megalodon® driven by Austin Minton
• Soldier Fortune™ Black Ops driven by Tony Ochs (Winner Arena Freestyle 2019)
• Scooby-Doo™ driven by Myranda Cozad
• Monster Mutt® Rottweiler driven by Tanner Root
• Earth Shaker driven by Tristan England
Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world.
At the Monster Jam® Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. It’s an unforgettable part of the Monster Jam experience where lifelong fans are born. Plus, fans in every city can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.
The Monster Jam Triple Threat series returns to the Save Mart Center for four shows on March 6 at 7 p.m, March 7 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and March 8 at 1 p.m.. Tickets are currently on Sale starting at $23. Pit Party Saturday will be held at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30. Cost is $15. Must have tickets to the 1 p.m. show to attend pit party. You can get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com or the Save Mart Center Box Office.
Tickets are affordably priced for the whole family with seats starting at just $20 each* Discount Opening Night tickets available for select seating only $15. Pit Passes available to purchase for $15 each