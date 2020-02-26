Monster Jam Triple Threat series returns to the Save Mart Center

• Scooby-Doo™ driven by Myranda Cozad

• Monster Mutt® Rottweiler driven by Tanner Root

• Earth Shaker driven by Tristan England

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world.

At the Monster Jam® Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. It’s an unforgettable part of the Monster Jam experience where lifelong fans are born. Plus, fans in every city can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.