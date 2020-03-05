Monster Jam and Operation Homefront Unite to Honor Fresno Military Families

WHAT: Monster Jam and Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America’s military families, will have joined forces to decorate the bedroom of a local Fresno-based service member’s son.

Monster Jam driver Tristan England (Earth Shaker truck) will make a special visit to the Cory Family home on Thursday morning for a surprise bedroom makeover reveal with their son and big Monster Jam fan 11-year-old Jayten who will be receiving a brand-new Monster Jam themed bedroom complete with bedding, décor, toys and more! Plus, as a special thank you to Operation Homefront’s local Fresno military families, Monster Jam will be donating tickets for local service members to this Friday’s Monster Jam event at Save Mart Center, courtesy of Feld Entertainment.

Sgt 1st Class John Cory has served in the military for over 10 years – currently stationed at the US Army Recruiting Center on Milburn Ave in Fresno for the last 2 years. Previously stationed in Fort Riley Kansas, Fort Hood Texas and Fort Irwin California.

WHO: Fresno-based military family (service member John, wife Amanda and son Jayten will be available for interviews together) Tristan England, Monster Jam driver of Earth Shaker, Sylvia Contreras, Operation Homefront volunteer