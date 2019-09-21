Miranda Lambert returns to the Save Mart Center on Feb. 27, 2020 for the “Wildcard Tour”. Lambert will be joined by special guest LANCO and more artists to be announced. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at 38.75 and range to 93.75. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
Toby Mac’s popular “Hits Deep Tour” will make a stop at the Save Mart Center on February 14, 2020. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Ticket Prices range from $22.75 to $92.75.
