(Fresno - CalViva Health of Fresno, Madera and Kings Counties has granted $1.2 million in funding to local health organizations in an effort to increase primary care physicians in the Central Valley.
“We believe the best way we can support our members, and the Central Valley community at large, is to increase access to quality healthcare providers,” said Gregory Hund, CEO of CalViva Health. “These funds will result in the addition of 8 primary care physician and 5 physician’s assistants or nurse practitioners serving Valley families.”
Over the past three years CalViva Health has dedicated over $2.85 million in grant funding to combat the area’s severe physician shortage. CalViva Health selects their grantees based on their proposed impact, organization stability and program benefits to their members. Areas with the greatest need for improved access to care, such as rural areas throughout the Valley, were heavily weighted.
