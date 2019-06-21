From July 1 – Aug. 31, NEX Optical Shops will offer no interest*, no down payment and no payments for six months when purchasing eyewear with a MILITARY STAR® Card. Offer applies to any complete prescription eyewear package, including contact lenses, priced $299 or higher.
The MILITARY STAR® Card offers many benefits including 10 percent off the first day's purchases,** no annual, late or over the limit fees,^ competitive low interest rate, over 40 special promotions and discounts yearly as well as 24-hour customer service including online access.
MILITARY STAR® Card applications are available at any NEX Customer Service Desk and can be processed quickly. This back-to-school MILITARY STAR® Card promotion is available at all military exchanges.
