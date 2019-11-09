Michael Buble is coming to town

Michael Buble will be performing in Fresno on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Save Mart Center. 

Michael Bublé has announced 27 new North American tour dates in 2020 following the phenomenal global success of his “An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour.”  The new leg of dates begins in Jacksonville, Florida on March 17th with stops in Boston, San Francisco, Vegas and several other stops.  A full list of dates follows this release.

 Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on November 18 at 10:00 am.

“In the U.S. alone, Bublé has already performed for over half a million fans. The demand to see Michael Bublé in concert is bigger than ever and with his high visibility around Christmas time, tickets truly make an ideal holiday gift,” commented Don Fox, the head of Beaver Productions, the tour’s national promoter.

