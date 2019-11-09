Michael Buble is coming to town

Michael Bublé has announced 27 new North American tour dates in 2020 following the phenomenal global success of his “An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour.” The new leg of dates begins in Jacksonville, Florida on March 17th with stops in Boston, San Francisco, Vegas and several other stops. A full list of dates follows this release.
Buble will perform in Fresno on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Save Mart Center.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on November 18 at 10:00 am.
“In the U.S. alone, Bublé has already performed for over half a million fans. The demand to see Michael Bublé in concert is bigger than ever and with his high visibility around Christmas time, tickets truly make an ideal holiday gift,” commented Don Fox, the head of Beaver Productions, the tour’s national promoter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.