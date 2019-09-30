{{featured_button_text}}
Fright Fest at Six Flags Parks - Save up to 45%

Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS, is back for select days in September, October and November at Six Flags Parks. Enjoy thrills and activities for the whole family throughout the day and once the sun goes down, prepare for a truly frightening evening of fun. It’s a spooky time of year as zombies and ghouls are set free for their daily hunting rituals. BEWARE! There is no place to hide!

