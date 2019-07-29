Here at The Hanford Sentinel, we strive to keep the community informed on local events and news that are happening around and shaping Kings County.
We have amazing reporters who hit the pavement every day providing content for our readers. In the past month, reporters Julissa Zavala and Lauren Wagner covered visits to Kings County by the Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and his wife, Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence.
Parker Bowman, our features editor, has been providing great content on new businesses opening around Kings County, such as the opening of Samurai Sushi Bar in Hanford, while also giving you a peak into his life in a column that runs every Thursday.
Our sports reporter Noe Garcia will also be covering local All-Star teams in the Cal Ripken World Series.
Because of your support as a member of Hanford Sentinel.com, you ensure that we have the staff to write the game stories and take the photos that capture those moments.
Your investment in us results in our investment in our community.
