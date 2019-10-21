Here at The Hanford Sentinel, we strive to keep the community informed on local events and news that are happening around and shaping Kings County.
We have amazing reporters who hit the pavement every day providing content for our readers.
Hanford Sentinel sports reporter Noe Garcia is hard at work covering all the local fall sports as playoff season is quickly approaching.
Our news reporters Julissa Zavala and Lauren Wagner are continuing to focus on local stories and issues around the Hanford and Lemoore communities, while also attending City Council meetings to keep our members informed on all the local politics going on around Kings County.
Our features editor Parker Bowman will focus on all the Halloween events that are taking place, including coverage of the annul Witches Nigh Out event in Hanford and previews of which haunted houses around Hanford and Lemoore are worth making a visit to.
Because of your support as a member of HanfordSentinel.com, you ensure that we have the staff to write the game stories and take the photos that capture those moments.
Your investment in us results in our investment in our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.