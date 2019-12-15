Here at The Hanford Sentinel, we strive to keep the community informed on local events and news that are happening around and shaping Kings County.
We have amazing reporters who hit the pavement every day providing content for our readers.
Hanford Sentinel features reporter Parker Bowman is hard at work currently covering all the local plays and holiday events in the area.
Julissa Zavala, the Hanford Sentinel news reporter, will continue to provide coverage of news from both Hanford and Lemoore and the surrounding Kings County area.
We also have been keeping up with events at Naval Air Station Lemoore, including Change of Command ceremonies and other various events.
