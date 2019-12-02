Here at The Hanford Sentinel, we strive to keep the community informed on local events and news that are happening around and shaping Kings County.
We have amazing reporters who hit the pavement every day providing content for our readers.
Hanford Sentinel sports reporter Noe Garcia is hard at work currently covering all the local prep sports including high school basketball and soccer. He will also be writing articles on the All-league teams that should be out later in December.
Our news reporter Julissa Zavala is continuing to focus on local stories and issues around Hanford, Lemoore and other Kings County communities.
Our features editor Parker Bowman will focus on all the holiday events that are taking place, including coverage of the annual parades and Christmas tree lighting events that will take place.
Because of your support as a member of HanfordSentinel.com, you ensure that we have the staff to write the game stories and take the photos that capture those moments.
Your investment in us results in our investment in our community.
