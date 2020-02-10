Members Only: Check out our new website design
Members Only: Check out our new website design

Here at The Hanford Sentinel, we strive to keep the community informed on local events and news that are happening around and shaping Kings County.

We have amazing reporters who hit the pavement every day providing content for our readers.

 On Feb. 4, our Hanfordsentinel.com website was updated with a new more reader friendly look. There you can still see coverage from around Kings County from our news reporter Julissa Zavala, features reporter Parker Bowman and sports reporter Noe Garcia. 

Head to Hanfordsentinel.com to keep updated with all the news around Kings County and also check out the newly designed website.

