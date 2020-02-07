Meat and Potatoes: Tortured Tenderness

As a child, I clipped construction paper hearts, opened cards emblazoned with Ziggy and Snoopy, and crunched Necco Sweethearts stamped with “Cutie Pie” and “Be Mine,” imagining innocent love. During my desperate teen years, my best friend and I ordered each other Valentine’s Day $1 carnations at school, and signed them “from your secret admirer,” in case we didn’t receive any from boys. The only boy who ever bought me a flower was nicknamed “Goober,” but my dreams of romance persisted.

I was finally able to experience this bliss after meeting my Navy husband in 1992. There is nothing quite like true love, and in the early years, we spent hours picking out cards for each other, covering every square millimeter with hand-written words professing how doggone happy we were to have found our soul mates.

In the decades that followed, we tried to fulfill Valentine’s Day’s expectations of us. Some years, we succeeded, like the year we were stationed in Germany and went on a Valentine’s Day wine tasting trip in France. But other times, Francis would race home from work, stopping at the 7-Eleven for a lousy card that he signed hastily in the car, only to find me in our kitchen, frantically trying to feed the kids while folding laundry and helping our daughter study for a chemistry test. We’d exchange a quick kiss and our hastily scribbled cards with still-wet glue. He’d rush to change out of his military uniform, and I’d spritz on perfume to hide the scent of tater tots. We’d dole out the requisite bedtime threats to the kids, climb into our dirty minivan, and fight traffic to make our reservation. At the restaurant, we’d make our best effort at romance, ordering wine, holding hands, sharing dessert. But thanks to middle-aged fluctuations in blood sugar, we’d start yawning before the clock struck nine.