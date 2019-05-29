HANFORD – It’s been a wet and chilly spring so far in the Valley, but – at least for the next days – the sun will be out in full force.
High temperatures will continue to rise from the low 60s they were in over the weekend up toward the mid-90s this weekend.
Triple-digit highs on the forecast next week will dry up the puddles created in what turned out to be one of the Central Valley’s wettest Mays in recorded history.
“We’ve had a few wet Mays – just not this wet,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Cindy Bean said.
So far, 2.4 inches of rain have been recorded as falling in Fresno, making this month the No. 2 wettest May in the Valley since 1882, when official measurements began.
The wettest May in history was 1906, with 2.88 inches of rainfall.
Bean said that the 2.4-inch record will stand, as no more rain is expected in the Valley in May.
So far, Hanford is at 9.5 inches rainfall this rainfall year, which is higher than the annual average of 8.94 inches.
CEO and Chief Meteorologist with Valley-based weather service WeatherAg, Scott Borgioli, said in a release that the next 5-7 days will see rising temperatures with variably cloudy skies and light winds, aside from Friday which will be cloudy due to a weak storm system passing through.
While the sun will finally make its appearance, Borgioli stresses that anyone visiting the region’s local lakes and rivers take safety precautions. Due to snowstorms in the mountains, rivers in the valley will be running cold and swift through mid-June.
“Although the surface may look calm, swift and strong currents exist just below. Hypothermia can set in quickly. It's best to stay out of the water altogether,” he said in the release.
