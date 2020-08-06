Master Gardener: Summer clean your pesticides

The hot month of August can be the perfect time to inventory the garden and household chemicals sitting in our garages or garden sheds. These unused or outdated bottles or bags that have been sitting around for a while gathering dust need to be disposed of properly to prevent accidents and to protect the environment.
What is a pesticide:
A pesticide is any substance used to kill, repel, or control certain forms of plant or animal life that are considered pests. Pesticides include herbicides for destroying weeds and other unwanted vegetation; insecticides for controlling a wide variety of insects; fungicides used to prevent the growth of molds and mildew; disinfectants for preventing the spread of bacteria; and compounds used to control mice and rats or other vertebrate animals. They can be chemical, or organic such as neem oils. They contain active and inert ingredients.
Learn to read Labels
It is a good idea to learn how to read the pesticide label. They are there primarily to help us achieve maximum benefits with minimm risk. Both depend on following label directions correctly. Labels on pesticide bottles and bags give specific instruction on use and disposal. Read and follow the label before each use, and when storing or disposing the pesticide. Do not trust your memory--you may have forgotten part of the instructions. Use of any pesticide in any way that does not comply with the label direction and precautions is illegal. It may also be ineffective on the pests and even worse, pose risks to users or the environment. Labels also list if the pesticide is toxic to the bee population. It is a good idea to read the label prior to purchasing a product to make sure is effective on the pest you are trying to control. Keep products in their original container with labels intact.
Disposal of Pesticides
Dispose of pesticides as instructed on the product label. If the label is ineligible and contents cannot be identified it's best to dispose of it right away. Some chemicals do not age well, if they have been sitting on a shelf for a while it is best to get rid of them. Old chemicals might have been removed from the market and it could now be illegal to use them--for example, diazinon has not been allowed for homeowner use since2004!
If any product remains in the container, even a tiny amount, it must be disposed of as household hazardous waste. Never reuse empty pesticide containers. Pesticide residues can contaminate or mix with any new content and cause serious harm. Never pour pesticides down the sink, toilet, sewer, or street drain.
Many municipal drinking water and wastewater treatment systems are not equipped to remove all pesticides. If pesticides reach waterways, they can harm fish, plants, and other living things. You cannot dispose of pesticide bottles or containers in your garbage can! Instead, you need to take them to an approved Household Hazardous Waste Center.
Prepare your Work Space
Once you are ready to tackle the task, make sure to line the floor with a heavy plastic tarp, and have readily available kitty litter or sand and plenty of paper towels for cleaning spills. Have a plastic container(s) lined with heavy garbage bags. You need to wear protective gloves (not cloth unless the label specifically says they are safe for handling chemicals), and closed-toe shoes in order to avoid contact with skin. It's a good idea to wear protective goggles to avoid injuring your eyes. Protect pets and children, make sure they are in the house and away from your work space.
Transport pesticides to the Household Hazardous Waste Center:
- Keep the pesticides in their original containers with the labels attached.
- Place containers so they won't shift and/or spill. You can fill gaps between containers with old newspaper
- Line the transport area in your vehicle, to contain any spills in case of an accident.
- If pesticides are carried in the back of an open vehicle, secure and cover the load.
- Don't put pesticides in the passenger compartment of a vehicle.
- Keep pesticides away from groceries, including food for animals.
- Go straight to the collection site once you have loaded your vehicle. Drive carefully!
Keep these tips in mind:
- Practice Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to reduce the use of pesticides: http://ipm.ucanr.edu/index.html
- Identify the pest and make sure the product will be effective against that pest
- Buy only what you need this season, mix only what you need today
Helpful resources:
For help in how to store, dispose, read labels on pesticide containers:
National Pesticide Information Center NIPC at Oregon State: http://npic.orst.edu/
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Local Household Hazard Disposal Centers: check your local city for information on hours and sites.
City of Visalia and Tulare County: Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
335 N. Cain Street, Visalia; phone 559-741-1766
In accordance to the Shelter-at-Home guidelines, the Master Gardeners have cancelled all public events at this time, but if you leave a message on our phone lines, someone will call you back!
Master Gardeners in Tulare County: (559) 684-3325; Kings County at (559) 852-2736
Visit our website to search past articles, find links to UC gardening information, or to email us with your questions: http://ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners/
Visit us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/mgtularekings14/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!