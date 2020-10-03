Mark Daniel: Remembering a great friend, professional and avid golfer

It’s hell to get old…
As a 42-year veteran of the industry, it is the time in my life where more and more people dear to my heart are either retiring from the industry, moving on to greener pastures or passing on.
I look back and chuckle with memories of the first time I met Frank Carriero, who recently passed away.
I had the pleasure of meeting Frank back in the early 1980s at a CNPA meeting in Berkley. As luck would have it, Frank came back to Riverdale and was looking for a job. I hired Frank and throughout the years we had a wonderful relationship as we worked together in the advertising department of the Sentinel. Frank worked his way through the ranks and ended up being the ad director for the Sentinel and Enterprise-Recorder and served in that role for years.
Through the good times and bad, Frank was very well respected by his peers and more importantly, by his customers. His infectious laugh could light up a room and he made a point to take care of friends and customers. Our customers to this day ask me about Frank and say how much they miss him being their sales representative.
Frank became actively involved in Rotary and served as President of the Hanford Sunset Rotary Club in 2011-2012. He was honored for his leadership with the Club of the Year award by District Governor George Wade. A tireless volunteer, Frank worked many projects in Rotary and put on a fine 20-year anniversary party to celebrate Hanford Sunsets charter night.
As an avid golfer, Frank was a member of Kings Country Club. We became members at the same time back in the late 1990s, and I’ll never forget our first encounter with the pro shop when we went out to tee it up and announced that we wanted to play some golf. The pro looked at us somewhat perplexed, and said, “what are you waiting for, the first tee is open”. Ah, life as a country club golfer rather than golfing at a public course.
In the past couple of years Frank battled cancer and was a fighter until his last breath. The week he passed, he mustered up enough strength to go dove hunting with friends and family.
Always a classy dresser, Frank did not disappoint, as he was laid to rest in a sharp suit, gloves from his beloved 49ers warming his hands, and his beloved putter joining him. The family had a golf scene painted on the roof of the casket and I’m sure he is hitting it farther and straighter than he ever did here during his time on earth.
RIP Frank, you were a great friend to many and you will be missed.
