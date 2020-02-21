Marines Continue Their Journey to Martial Arts Mastery

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (NNS) -- Back on Jan. 13, 24 Marine students at the Center of Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment Eglin began their three-week martial arts training to advance to gray belt in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program.

As part of the MCMAP, the Marines spent up to two hours a day trying to advance to gray belt, which is the second level of the program after the tan belt. MCMAP is a mixture of techniques from other known martial arts such as karate, taekwondo and Brazilian jiujitsu.

When the dust settled, 23 of those Marines had achieved gray belts – an accomplishment that has energized the confidence of several Marines.

“I was a little nervous and excited during the first week, as I have always wanted to do mixed martial arts after having taken a little boxing in the past,” Lance Cpl. Justin Mar said. “[By the third week] I felt good and confident because I could already do a hip throw on a bigger person. I want to explore other fighting styles outside the Marine Corps.”

Pfc. Dominic Niklas, who had taken Brazilian jiujitsu prior to enlisting, said he was just as nervous as Mar was, especially because the test for gray belt was approaching. He is excited about his future in martial arts.