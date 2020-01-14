After conducting an extensive and thorough recruitment, the Kings County Board of Supervisors announces the appointment of Marie Waite to the position of Director of Child Support Services effective January 6, 2020.
The Kings County Department of Child Support Services provides services to parents or caretakers of minor children to ensure children and families receive court-ordered financial and medical support. The Department has 53 positions to accomplish this mission.
Waite is an energetic leader with a focus on positively enriching the child support program. She has thirteen years’ of experience in the field of Child Support Services with Tulare County. In her prior role, she was responsible for managing Human Resources, Public Relations, and the Training Unit. Waite was a key stakeholder in decision making and leading Tulare County to a top ten performance in the state of California.
Waite was born and raised in Visalia, California. She lived in San Diego for eight years before returning to the Central Valley to pursue her career in the public sector. Waite has earned a reputation as a knowledgeable professional with two decades of experience in management in the non-profit, private, and public sector. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Master of Science in Human Resources. She is a Board Member for the Western Intergovernmental Child Support Engagement Council and a Planning Member of the Child Support Directors Association Leadership Committee.
In accepting the positon, Marie stated, “I am honored to be serving as the Director of Kings County Department of Child Support Services. I am committed to fostering an environment of growth for the Department. I look forward to many successful milestones benefiting the families we serve.”
For more information, please contact Roger Bradley, Assistant County Administrative Officer, at (559) 852-2375.
