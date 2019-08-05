{{featured_button_text}}
HANFORD — One man is dead after colliding into a big rig near Hanford on Sunday night. 

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the deadly crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 198, near 7th Avenue.

A pickup was driving westbound on the Highway 198, crossed the center median and ended up in the eastbound lanes, officials said.

The pickup collided head-on with a big rig driving eastbound. The truck became embedded into the front of the big rig and both vehicles drove back through westbound traffic and ended up on a dirt shoulder.  

Both vehicles caught fire and the driver of the pickup died at the scene, officials said. The big rig driver was able to escape his vehicle with only minor injuries.

Power lines are down in the area.

It's not yet known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. 

