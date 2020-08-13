Man charged with false imprisonment, other charges in Avenal

AVENAL — At about 3:30 a.n. Aug. 7, Avenal Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Lassen Street after dispatchers received a 911 call. The caller could be heard yelling at someone to get out of their vehicle before the call was disconnected. Dispatchers attempted to re-contact the caller, but there was no answer.
Upon arrival, Officers discovered a male subject, Eliezer Enriquez, at the scene. Enriquez is currently on Kings County Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) as of April 2020, after serving time for a carjacking that took place in the City of Hanford in 2016.
Enriquez was arrested at the scene after it was discovered he was allegedly refusing to allow the victim to leave. According to police, he then cut several engine control cables in the vehicle, rendering it inoperable, also in an attempt to keep the victim from leaving. Enriquez was booked for false imprisonment, vandalism, and a probation violation. He was booked into the Kings County Jail early that morning.
Enriquez was charged with murder in 2001 after stabbing and killing another male in the 200 block of Laneva in the City of Avenal. Eliezer was convicted on the charge of voluntary manslaughter in the case.
— Parker Bowman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!