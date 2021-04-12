You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mall issue hearing set
0 comments
50 Years Ago in Kings County...

Mall issue hearing set

  • Updated
  • 0

A public hearing has been scheduled for May 10 over a staff recommendation that city police regulate parking and traffic at Kings Mall Shopping Center.

“We feel that an attempt to control the parking and traffic problems on the mall shopping center by informal procedures will not work and therefore recommend that police enforcement should be provided…,” Parking and Traffic Director Elbie Groves wrote in changing a previous recommendation to the council.

— Hanford Sentinel 

April 13, 1971

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kings County Bookings

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

Joyce A. Chambers
Obituaries

Joyce A. Chambers

  • Updated

Joyce Anne Chambers, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt left this world on the morning of March 28, 2021. She passed away at the age o…

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

Richard F. Lemos
Obituaries

Richard F. Lemos

Richard Lemos journey on earth ended peacefully on April 1, 2021 at his home in Hanford, CA. at the age of 94. He was born on the 2nd of Octob…

Obituaries

Leonard Oliveira

  • Updated

Leonard Oliveira, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 1, 2021 surrounded by his family whom he loved dearly. He was born…

Ernest Ramirez Cordero
Obituaries

Ernest Ramirez Cordero

Ernest Ramirez Cordero, age 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Hospital, in Hanford, CA. He was born November 25, 1…

Obituaries

Ryan Elizabeth Rose Hulbert

Ryan was born on December 4, 2001 to Estella (Galindo) Hulbert and Donald Hulbert in Hanford, CA. She gained her angel wings on March 22, 2021…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News