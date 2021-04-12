Mall issue hearing set

A public hearing has been scheduled for May 10 over a staff recommendation that city police regulate parking and traffic at Kings Mall Shopping Center.
“We feel that an attempt to control the parking and traffic problems on the mall shopping center by informal procedures will not work and therefore recommend that police enforcement should be provided…,” Parking and Traffic Director Elbie Groves wrote in changing a previous recommendation to the council.
— Hanford Sentinel
April 13, 1971
