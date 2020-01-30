Madera - The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition completed on January 10th and several local wineries received awards.
Idle Hour Winery in Oakhurst received best of class for its Blanc de Blanc, a double gold for its 2015 Tempranillo and silver for its 2016 Petit Verdot.
Madera's Quady Winery earned several medals including best of class for its port, Starboard Batch 88. The 2018 Black Muscat "Elysium" won gold. Three of its "Vya" labeled vermouths won bronze or silver in the "Distilled/Fortified" category. Three silver awards were received for the new Rose Moscato, Red Electra and Orange Muscat 100%.
Papagni Winery took gold for their 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, and also a silver and two bronze awards.
San Joaquin Winery earned silver awards for their Moody Press 2016 Petite Sirah, 2017 Cab Sauvignon, Toschi Vineyards 2018 Sauvignon Blanc and their Paul Lorry 2018 AS Chardonnay.
The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition had over sixty-five judges, representing various North American wine regions, evaluating nearly 6,700 wines from over 1,000 wineries for the 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. A complete list of medal winners from the Madera and Fresno area can be viewed here.
Many of these award-winning wines can be enjoyed at the 18th annual Wine & Chocolate Weekend event February 8 - 9 on the Madera Wine Trail. For more information about the awards, Madera wineries and the Madera Wine Trail contact Wendy Eachus, Executive Administrator, at 559-975- 6083 or wendy@maderavintners.com or visit www.MaderaWineTrail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.