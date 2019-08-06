TULARE – Engines will be roaring, horses bucking and cars crashing during the Tulare County Fair, Sept. 11 through 15.
The sixth annual CCPRA kick-off rodeo happens on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the fair’s Grandstand, featuring trick roper, gun spinner and whip cracker Rider Kiesner. Gates open at 6 p.m., rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online; box seats are also available. The rodeo will also feature team roping, breakaway roping and tie-down roping; bull riding and bareback riding. New youth events include mutton bustin’ and wild pony rides for kids under the age of 12. To enter, visit www.tcfair.org.
General admission to the rodeo is $10 presale; $15 at the gate; parking is $6. VIP dinner is available for $100 per person featuring preferred seating, refreshments and dinner. Box seats are also available.
The Monster Truck show happens on Friday, Sept. 13. Event ticket-holders can enjoy a free pit party, meet the truck drivers to take pictures and get autographs. Gates open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7. Pre-sale cost is $18 per adult, and $8 for kids (presale online only price). On-site ticket prices are $23 for adults; $13 for kids. Box seats are available. Fair admission is not included in the ticket price.
The Demolition Derby will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14. Presale tickets are $20 (online only); on-site tickets are $25. Gates open at 5 p.m.; show at 6. Fair admission is not included.
The Tulare County Fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, with a wide variety of displays and events in the works to celebrate this landmark year. Traditional favorites include fun fair food, the annual Junior Livestock Auction, great rides and entertainment ranging from comedy and gold rush mining to an illusionist team and an extreme dogs stunt show.
Visit www.tcfair.org for ongoing updates to the schedule of events, or call the fairgrounds office at 686-4707.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.