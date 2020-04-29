The Upper Room offers a program called the Emmaus Walk. It begins with a three-day short course in Christianity, and continues as small groups of participants meet regularly to support each other in their ongoing walk with Christ. The object of the Emmaus Walk is “to provide an opportunity to meet Jesus Christ in a new way as God’s grace and love is revealed to each participant through other believers.” I know a few people who have participated in this Walk, and each of them has told me what a huge difference it made in their spiritual lives. Perhaps the most important thing they shared with me is that this is not intended to be a “me looking for Jesus” sort of journey, but a “me and you and that other person over there looking for Jesus in each other” sort of journey, holding each other accountable as they continue their walk together.

We talk about that sometimes, about how important it is to see Jesus in the face of other people. We work hard to encourage seeing Jesus in the other - the grumpy person in the checkout line, the homeless woman, the immigrant, the politician we don’t like. And admittedly, that can be really hard. We might have to break through our own prejudices and preconceptions about that other before we can begin to see Jesus in them. Some of you may have seen images of the bronze sculptures known as The Homeless Jesus by the artist Timothy P. Schmalz, which is a man huddled on a park bench, wrapped in a blanket. The only way you can tell this is Jesus is by the wounds in his bare feet sticking out from the end of the blanket. There are now many copies of the Homeless Jesus around the world, in front of churches and on university campuses. It has been described as a “visual translation” of the Gospel of Matthew passage in which Jesus tells his disciples, “as you did it to one of the least of my brothers, you did it to me.” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homeless_Jesus) Everywhere it has received both blessings as a sharp reminder of these words of Jesus and criticisms as “an insulting depiction of Jesus.” It can be hard to see Jesus in the other.