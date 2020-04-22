Looking Back

20 Years Ago
Lemoore High School seniors and juniors received a jolt of reality on Thursday and Friday as they became part of a program that allows them to understand the impact of their behavior on others. “Every 15 Minutes” is a program developed by the Chino Police Department to place teens into the position as mourners for friends and family lost to drunk drivers. The program derives its name from the fact that every 15 minutes a teen is killed in an alcohol-related car accident in America.
During the change of command at Naval Air Station Lemoore last Friday, Vice Admiral Mike Bowman, commander of air forces for the Pacific Fleet, told the audience the Navy has decided to build a championship golf course at the base. The news, although probably well received by Navy people, both retired and active, is a long-term blow to the city of Lemoore’s golf course. Most Lemoore officials question the need for a NASL course as the local 18-hole layout is less than 10 miles from the base. And the active and retired Navy people make up “about 40 percent of the total rounds played,” according to Steve Froberg, Lemoore city manager. We must also question Rep. Cal Dooley’s backing of a new course as water for drinking and putting greens become more, and more precious.
45 Years Ago
Two local men, Brian E. Beaudry and Laurence Buckner recently finished one of bicyclings’ most difficult amateur achievements; a ride of 100 miles in a single day! Also finishing were Suzanne Nigel, who teaches art at Neutra School, and her husband, Nigel, a Fresno dentist. Sponsored by the Fresno Cycling Club, the 100-mile tour is called the “Bass Lake Century” and is known to be one of the most difficult Century rides on the west Coast. The route climbs from Fresno through Auberry and North Fork to Bass Lake’s 3,500-foot altitude, then returns via Millerton Lake and Friant.
The establishment of a new fire station a half mile south of Iona Avenue on the west side of 18th Avenue will be considered next Thursday evening by the Kings County Board of Zoning Adjustments. County plans call for a prefabricated metal building on a concrete slab that will house two vehicles and provide quarters for one firefighter.
80 Years Ago
Last minute perplexities are besetting Lemoore merchants as final preparations are under way for the Merchants’ Fair here next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 25th, 26, and 27th, at the American Legion hall. The three day event will observe the 40th anniversary of Lemoore’s incorporation, Public Schools Week, and a display of merchandise presented by the merchants of the city. Cooperating on the fair are most of the civic and fraternal organizations in town, who will operate carnival-type concessions on the grounds.
A combination radio-phonograph has been purchased for the use of the Lemoore Elementary Schools with Student Body Funds earned this year and last by the production of the school operettas. The students are enthusiastic about the new equipment, earned by their own efforts.
90 Years Ago
According to a bulletin received in Lemoore from Roland J. Veon, Superintendent of census, 14th district of California, Lemoore’s population to date (April 15th) is 1250 with 82 unemployed. Kings county population is given at 13,816 with 629 unemployed.
On Saturday afternoon and evening, April 25, the Epworth League will have a spring hike to the river and enjoy games and a weenie roast in the evening. All young people are invited to come and bring their lunches.
Captain Marion Hanson of the Hookers team was jubilant over the fact that his hookers won the tournament of the local golf course Sunday. The score was, Hookers 35, Slicers 29 points.
120 Years Ago
Wanted-A bachelor of forty-five, wishes to correspond with a middle-aged lady. Object, matrimony. Address, O.B. Box 27, Lemoore, Calif.
Stiles McLaughlin is perhaps the only man in town who saw stars and experienced an earthquake during the darkness on Thursday evening. However, it proved that the aforesaid earthquake was occasioned by his running amuck of Sam Wright’s bike, going at a high speed. He was compelled to make a number of somersaults, in which young Wright joined him. Fortunately, neither were seriously injured but there was no occasion for McLaugh’in. And her didn’t.
