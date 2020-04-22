Looking Back

20 Years Ago

Lemoore High School seniors and juniors received a jolt of reality on Thursday and Friday as they became part of a program that allows them to understand the impact of their behavior on others. “Every 15 Minutes” is a program developed by the Chino Police Department to place teens into the position as mourners for friends and family lost to drunk drivers. The program derives its name from the fact that every 15 minutes a teen is killed in an alcohol-related car accident in America.

During the change of command at Naval Air Station Lemoore last Friday, Vice Admiral Mike Bowman, commander of air forces for the Pacific Fleet, told the audience the Navy has decided to build a championship golf course at the base. The news, although probably well received by Navy people, both retired and active, is a long-term blow to the city of Lemoore’s golf course. Most Lemoore officials question the need for a NASL course as the local 18-hole layout is less than 10 miles from the base. And the active and retired Navy people make up “about 40 percent of the total rounds played,” according to Steve Froberg, Lemoore city manager. We must also question Rep. Cal Dooley’s backing of a new course as water for drinking and putting greens become more, and more precious.

45 Years Ago